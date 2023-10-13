3 high-priced free agents Cardinals should sign after owner's 'aggressive' stance
The St. Louis Cardinals appear prepared to have a very active offseason. Who should they go after?
By Curt Bishop
No. 2 Sonny Gray
Gray shouldn't cost the Cardinals too much given his age, but his 2023 season is a strong indication of the kind of pitcher they need.
The veteran right-hander won just eight games, as he was felled by a lack of run support. Still, he posted a 2.79 ERA in 32 starts. That's the second-best mark in the American League, and it should garner him some consideration for the Cy Young.
Again, given that Gray is going to be 34 years old by Opening Day in 2024, he may not cost as much as somebody like Nola. He'll be expensive for sure, but he could possibly be had on a shorter-term deal of 3-4 years, rather than a megadeal.
His showing in Game 3 of the ALDS against the defending World Series champion Houston Astros was poor, but he did give the Twins five shutout innings against the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series, and nailed down the clinching victory as they won their first postseason series since 2002.
Like Nola, Gray is on the Cardinals' radar, and he would instantly qualify as one of, if not the ace of the staff if signed.