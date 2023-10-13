3 high-priced free agents Cardinals should sign after owner's 'aggressive' stance
The St. Louis Cardinals appear prepared to have a very active offseason. Who should they go after?
By Curt Bishop
Josh Hader
While the starting rotation is the main issue for St. Louis, it is far from the only issue. The bullpen needs some help too. Fortunately, former division rival Josh Hader will be on the market.
Injuries claimed Giovanny Gallegos and Ryan Helsley this year, and adding Hader would give them their first surefire closer since the days of Jason Motte.
Hader is obviously quite familiar with the Cardinals, having spent the first seven years of his already impressive career with their NL Central rivals in the Milwaukee Brewers. He's familiar with the division and would return to a comfortable environment.
A couple of aces, another starter, and a true closer would give St. Louis a serious chance to compete for their first World Series title since 2011.
The veteran closer and All-Star pitched in 61 games in 2023, posting a microscopic ERA of 1.28 and earning 33 saves, bouncing back from a very difficult 2022 season.
Hader was quick to re-establish himself as one of the game's most dominant closers this year, and having him at the back of the bullpen along with JoJo Romero, Helsley, and Gallegos would be a huge plus for the Cards in 2024.