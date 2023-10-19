3 Houston Astros playing their way off the 2024 roster in the ALCS
The Houston Astros could lose several players if they lose the ALCS to the Texas Rangers.
By Mark Powell
Jose Abreu has been up and down, but the Astros could employ plan B
Jose Abreu had a brutal start to the season in Houston. Even at the trade deadline, the Astros were reportedly looking for better options at first base. Abreu hasn't been great this postseason, and a loss to the Rangers would all but confirm they need someone to fill in at that corner infield spot. He's not the same play he once was on the south side of Chicago.
Houston has options in free agency, if they do want to pursue an upgrade. Cody Bellinger would be an ideal one. While Bellinger has experience in the outfield and played well there for the Chicago Cubs this year, he can also slot in at first base if Houston prefers.
The Astros were linked to Bellinger at the deadline back when shopping him was still a possibility for the Cubs. Now that he's set to test the market, they can pay Bellinger his worth, rather than forfeiting prospects to Chicago. It's something worth thinking about for Houston's front office.