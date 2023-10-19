3 Houston Astros playing their way off the 2024 roster in the ALCS
The Houston Astros could lose several players if they lose the ALCS to the Texas Rangers.
By Mark Powell
If the Houston Astros do lose in the ALCS to the Texas Rangers, there will be plenty of blame to go around. It will also force Jim Crane and the Houston front office to look inward, perhaps making some changes that they otherwise would prefer not to execute.
The MLB postseason can be a brutal place for players who, had their season ended differently, would've been praised as heroes. Instead, Houston faces an 0-2 deficit heading on the road. Winning the series is not out of the realm of possibility, but it would be a first. No team has won a championship series after losing the first two games at home for a reason. Now, Texas has three games to finish the job, or at least maintain a series edge headed back to Houston.
I will never count out the Houston Astros until they are officially dead. You would be wise to do the same. But if they do go down, expect the front office to reflect with some vengeance.
An ALCS loss could be the end for Astros manager Dusty Baker
Dusty Baker has done a tremendous job managing the Astros. After the sign-stealing scandal was revealed to the public, Baker saw the optimistic approach to taking this job. Rather than allow rival fans to write their story for them, Baker and his Astros have won a World Series, and could potentially make a similar run in this postseason if they can overcome an 0-2 deficit.
Baker is reliable baseball mind. He's also smart enough to know when he should head elsewhere. Baker has been on a series of one-year contract with the Astros since he agreed to become the manager in the first place. As the oldest manager in baseball, it works well for both sides.
Recent rumblings have connected Baker to the San Francisco Giants. Baker used to manage there, and they have an opening. Prior to managing Houston, Baker even made his bay area return to the Giants front office. They'd take him back in a heartbeat.