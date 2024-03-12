3 Jameis Winston replacements the Saints should pursue while they have the chance
The New Orleans Saints are in the market for a backup QB.
1. Ryan Tannehill can still get the job done with Saints
Last season was a gut-punch for Ryan Tannehill truthers. The 35-year-old started eight games before an injury paved the way for Will Levis, who took the Tennessee Titans' job and ran with it. Tannehill wasn't particularly great in those eight starts, either. He finished the season completing 64.8 percent of his passes for 1,616 yards, four touchdowns, and seven interceptions.
Tannehill still has the prototypical QB frame at 6-4, but his passes have lost a lot of zip. That TD-INT ratio is a neon-lit red flag, made worse by the Titans' relative inability to win games (3-5) during Tannehill's time under center. He was not gifted with a great supporting cast last season, but still, the Titans' offense did not perform up to expectations.
That said, Tannehill should have enough in the tank to competently occupy the QB2 role on a contender. He is a skilled game manager, which sounds like an insult when directed at Brock Purdy, but is the ultimate complement for a vet asked to relieve Derek Carr. Tannehill brings 11 years of starting experience to the table. He has been steadfast in his production for an entire decade, only recently incurring the toll of age and injuries.
His flaws will be amplified as he gets older, from the errant throws to the frequent sacks, but Tannehill is easily the most accomplished weapon available to New Orleans. He could wait for a clearer path to starting reps to emerge, but if the Saints offer a lucrative contract and the assurance of his spot as undisputed QB2, there's no reason to believe Tannehill would be opposed to it.