3 Jameis Winston replacements the Saints should pursue while they have the chance
The New Orleans Saints are in the market for a backup QB.
2. Saints can continue the Joe Flacco Revival Tour in NOLA
Why not unofficially swap backup QBs with Cleveland? Joe Flacco was pretty great down the stretch, completing 60.3 percent of his passes across five starts for 1,619 yards, 13 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.
Even at 39 years old, it's clear Flacco still has gas in the tank. He's a known commodity at this point. The former Super Bowl champ stands tall in the pocket, every inch of 6-6, with a strong arm and a tendency to air it out. He delivers more than his share of airmail — at least he did last season — but Flacco proved that he can effectively captain an offense and manufacture explosive plays.
That's all the Saints could ask for from their backup QB. Flacco and Carr share some of the same DNA in terms of how they operate. Flacco is a tremendous vet to have in the locker room, too. He knows what it takes to reach the mountaintop. The former Baltimore Ravens QB could never shake the air of averageness around his reputation, even with a ring, but that's all the Saints could hope for from a backup. Average output.
Flacco is obviously not a long-term solution, but he is undoubtedly one of the best options on the board in terms of immediate impact. It's hard to see Flacco starting for a team outright at this point, so his best bet is the land with a reasonably competitive group and stay ready. The Saints are as good a spot as any.