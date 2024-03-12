3 Jameis Winston replacements the Saints should pursue while they have the chance
The New Orleans Saints are in the market for a backup QB.
The New Orleans Saints are short a quarterback. According to Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz, Jameis Winston is signing a one-year deal worth up to $8.7 million with the Cleveland Browns. He will take over QB2 duties behind Deshaun Watson, effectively ending the brief but glorious Joe Flacco revival.
For the Saints, it's a bittersweet if ultimately unsurprising outcome. Winston became a fan favorite in New Orleans, dropping interview gems and lighting up the sideline with his personality. He's fun to watch too, even if the entertainment value is sometimes offset by maddening mistakes.
It's a rather simple next step for New Orleans. Mickey Loomis and the front office need to land a new quarterback to back up Derek Carr. The Saints could find that quarterback in the NFL Draft, setting up their succession plan in the process, but it's generally smart to keep one bankable vet behind your main QB. The Saints are aiming to win the NFC South next season, so the allure of youthful inexperience is limited.
Here are a few existing free agent options that could replace, or even improve upon Jameis Winston.
3. Saints can take a flier on Easton Stick after palatable Chargers stint
Easton Stick was Carson Wentz's successor at North Dakota State, becoming an instant fan favorite and rocketing up draft boards. The Los Angeles Chargers made him a fifth-round pick in 2019, but Stick made one throw in 2020 and didn't see the field for two seasons after that.
In 2023, however, his moment arrived. Justin Herbert suffered a season-ending injury in Week 14, thrusting Stick into the spotlight for 4.5 games as Los Angeles' QB1. It wasn't the worst experience. Stick completed 63.8 percent of his passes for 1,129 yards, three touchdowns, and only one interception. He also added 144 yards and a score on the ground, showcasing legitimate dual-threat ability.
While Stick doesn't possess elite arm talent or a particularly accomplished NFL resumé, the Saints should feel good about betting on a 28-year-old who can create with his legs and stress defenses outside the pocket. That is a nice wrinkle to lean into if Carr is ever forced to miss time.
The Chargers went 0-4 in Stick's four starts, so it's not like Los Angeles was thriving under his command. But, we can chalk up most of those losses to personnel issues and Brandon Staley's unique brand of head coaching incompetence. There is still a relative unknown quality to Stick, which makes him all the more appealing as a cheap backup QB investment.