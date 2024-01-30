3 Jets most likely to have their contracts restructured this spring
The New York Jets are all-in for 2024 but don't have a ton of salary cap space entering the offseason. These three veterans will likely have their contracts restructured to give the team much-needed cap room.
2. Laken Tomlinson, G
Douglas' track record in free agency has been very spotty and one of his biggest misses was Laken Tomlinson, who signed a three-year deal after the 2021 season to bolster the Jets' offensive line. Although the Jets have seen Tomlinson play every game, his production has been nowhere close to what the Jets thought they were getting when they signed the Pro Bowler to be their left guard.
The offensive line as a whole needs an overhaul this winter as Douglas will need to find two new tackles and injury insurance along the interior. Tomlinson has value to the Jets as a guy who can play every down, which hasn't been the case for most of their linemen, but he is significantly overpaid with a cap hit just shy of $19 million in 2024.
This situation feels like one where the Jets will go to Tomlinson looking for a pay cut. If Tomlinson doesn't play ball the Jets can save about $8 million in 2024 although they would add about $10 million in dead cap space to their current roster.
Hitting the market now would be risky for Tomlinson, who has two rough years of film to try and sell to new teams if he gets let go. Expect the Jets to try and convert some of his base salary into a bonus that allows them to lower Tomlinson's cap charge for next season.