3 Jets most likely to have their contracts restructured this spring
The New York Jets are all-in for 2024 but don't have a ton of salary cap space entering the offseason. These three veterans will likely have their contracts restructured to give the team much-needed cap room.
The failure of the 2023 season has set the New York Jets up for a make-or-break year in 2024. With General Manager Joe Douglas likely to go big in free agency to address the Jets' needs, creating salary cap space to add new players to the roster is vital.
The problem is that the Jets aren't in the greatest spot with the cap, entering the offseason with just under $5 million in cap space according to Over The Cap.
Douglas will likely need to restructure a bunch of deals to create the cap room he needs to augment the roster and these three veterans should be among the first getting calls to renegotiate their contracts.
3. John Franklin-Myers, DL
One of Douglas' best waiver-wire pickups was his claim of John Franklin-Myers from the Rams in 2019. Franklin-Myers became a valuable member of the defensive line rotation and signed a four-year extension worth $55 million in 2021, a deal that kicked in prior to the 2022 season.
While the deal has overpaid Franklin-Myers relative to his current production, he is still an important member of the team's defensive line and will be with the Jets in 2024. That contract calls for Franklin-Myers to have a salary cap hit of nearly $16.5 million, a number that the Jets will look to lower in order to create more space to add players to the current roster.
Expect Douglas to discuss an extension with Franklin-Myers that adds a few years to his deal and spreads out his cap hit down the line to bring it down closer to $8 million in 2024. Franklin-Myers is just 27 years old so an extension shouldn't be crippling for the team in the long run.