3 Jets who shouldn’t be back next year (but probably will be)
The New York Jets largely underachieved in 2024 but not everyone will get let go despite poor job performance.
The pressure is on the New York Jets to bounce back in 2024, which is essentially a playoffs-or-bust season for the organization. Despite the loss of Aaron Rodgers after just four snaps, the Jets' defense gave them a shot to compete all season long but their efforts were squandered thanks to some poor offensive performances and bad coaching.
A few key changes are expected to occur in the offseason, including the likely trade of former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson, but a few of the underachievers will likely be back in 2024 for various reasons.
Let's take a look at three Jets who shouldn't be brought back next season but aren't going anywhere despite what the fans want.
3 New York Jets who should be let go but are going to return anyway
3. Laken Tomlinson, G
The Jets' offensive line was extremely inept and one of the biggest culprits in the unit's underperformance was guard Laken Tomlinson, who general manager Joe Douglas paid a lot of money to bring in prior to the 2022 season. Tomlinson has at least stayed healthy, which is an accomplishment for a unit that has had as many injuries as the Jets have had over the past two years, but he hasn't come close to the Pro Bowl-caliber performance he displayed in San Francisco.
The salary cap situation is a bit messy for the Jets and part of the problem lies with Tomlinson, who is clearly overpaid for what his skill set is at this point. There is just one guaranteed year left on Tomlinson's deal but he will have a salary cap hit of nearly $19 million (according to Over The Cap) with the Jets absorbing a dead cap hit of almost $11 million if they move on from him.
While the Jets' offensive line would likely be better without him on it, the team simply can't absorb that kind of dead cap hit just to save $8 million for 2024. When you factor in that cutting Tomlinson would also require the Jets to find another offensive lineman in a year they need at least two, the more likely path forward is trying to get him to take a pay cut to free up cap space that way.