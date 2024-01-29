3 Jets who shouldn’t be back next year (but probably will be)
The New York Jets largely underachieved in 2024 but not everyone will get let go despite poor job performance.
2. Nathaniel Hackett, Offensive Coordinator
One of the big selling points that convinced Rodgers to come to New York was the presence of his favorite offensive coordinator in Nathaniel Hackett. The Jets hired Hackett after moving on from Mike LaFleur to try and create a new feel for their offense but the results produced ranked among the worst in NFL history.
Hackett's offense was historically inept on both third downs and in the red zone, two key areas where you need to be able to succeed to win in the NFL. While the loss of Rodgers certainly hurt the Jets' offense, Hackett's playcalling was often uninspired in a manner similar to what got him fired in Denver the year before.
The Jets also saw Hackett fail to get the most out of his personnel, waiting until late in the year to utilize Breece Hall as a pass catcher while drawing up game plans that saw Garrett Wilson get ignored for large stretches of time. Feeding your best players should be an automatic key to success on offense but that principle seemed to elude Hackett for most of the season.
While most Jets fans want the team to dump Hackett, the fact that he is Rodgers' close confidant guarantees his job security for 2024. The fact that Hackett needs Rodgers to be successful is not a good thing since the Jets' offense could go right back to struggling if he gets hurt again.