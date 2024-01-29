3 Jets who shouldn’t be back next year (but probably will be)
The New York Jets largely underachieved in 2024 but not everyone will get let go despite poor job performance.
1. Allen Lazard, WR
While Hackett certainly had his issues as a play caller, the Jets' biggest whiff in the offseason came from another former Packer in Allen Lazard. The Jets gave Lazard a four-year deal worth $44 million to be their No. 2 receiver opposite Wilson and to add a familiar face to Rodgers' receiver room in New York.
Things could not have gone worse for Lazard, who caught just 23 passes for 315 yards and one touchdown in his first season as a Jet. Head coach Robert Saleh was clearly not thrilled with Lazard and made him inactive for multiple games down the stretch to send a message that Lazard's production wasn't good enough.
Even when he was active, Lazard started ceding reps to undrafted rookie Jason Brownlee, which is not what you want to see from a receiver with a good track record of success. Lazard's contract is also structured in a way that the Jets would actually lose $6 million in salary cap space if they released him, meaning they are essentially stuck with him for at least one more year.
Saleh made it clear he knows Lazard is here next year but his failure means the Jets have to go find another No. 2 receiver to play ahead of Lazard, which is not ideal when Douglas has to rebuild his entire offensive line. Perhaps the return of Rodgers will allow the Jets to get more out of Lazard but his contract situation ensures he will be part of the 2024 team whether the Jets like it or not.