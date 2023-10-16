3 Jets who deserve most credit for upsetting Eagles
The New York Jets upset the Philadelphia Eagles with an impressive defensive performance. These Jets deserve game balls.
By James Nolan
1. DL Bryce Huff
Bryce Huff is starting to emerge as one of the top pass rushers in the NFL this season, as he had another huge performance in Week 6. His nine QB pressures against Philadelphia was a career-high for the 25-year-old defensive lineman.
Huff recorded 1.5 sacks against the Eagles and disrupted Hurts all game long. In the most important game of the Jets season, the former Memphis DL had the best game of his young career.
In the last two games for New York, Huff racked up 2.5 sacks with a total of 17 pressures. The undrafted free agent is playing his best football at the perfect time, and Saleh would love this to continue.
New York already has a star-studded defensive line, but they would become even more dangerous if Huff plays like this for the remainder of the season. If the Jets want to make the postseason, they're going to need the young DL to play like he did against the Eagles for the rest of the season.