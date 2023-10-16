3 Jets who deserve most credit for upsetting Eagles
The New York Jets upset the Philadelphia Eagles with an impressive defensive performance. These Jets deserve game balls.
By James Nolan
2. FS Tony Adams
In his second season as a pro, Jets safety Tony Adams is starting to find his groove. The 24-year-old safety had one of the biggest plays of the season for New York, as he picked off Hurts in the fourth quarter which allowed the offense to score the go-ahead touchdown.
The undrafted free agent has been impressing Saleh ever since New York picked him up, and he came up big in the upset over Philadelphia. Not only did he pick off the former Heisman Trophy winner, but Adams also recorded five tackles, tying his season high.
Philadelphia has one of the best offenses in football, as they have an MVP-caliber QB, along with two elite receivers in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. New York's defense was able to step up again, even without the elite cornerback duo.
Quinnen Williams and Bryce Hall also had two big interceptions in the Week 6 game, but Adams was certainly the most important one. Without the 24-year-old's late-game interception, the Jets wouldn't have pulled off the upset over the Eagles.