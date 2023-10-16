3 Jets who deserve most credit for upsetting Eagles
The New York Jets upset the Philadelphia Eagles with an impressive defensive performance. These Jets deserve game balls.
By James Nolan
After losing Aaron Rodgers in the season-opening drive, no one thought the New York Jets had a shot at the postseason. Since third-year quarterback Zach Wilson took over, the squad is now 3-3 and has a legitimate opportunity to sneak into the playoffs.
In Week 6, facing the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, Robert Saleh and the Jets pulled off an upset. New York's defense came up big, as they forced three interceptions against last season's MVP runner-up Jalen Hurts.
Through the first five weeks, the Eagles ranked fifth in points. Against the Jets though, they only managed to put up 14 points. Even without the star cornerback duo of Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed, New York was still able to limit one of the NFL's best offenses.
This was the biggest win for the Jets in a long time, as they showed they are still a threat without the four-time MVP. Here are three players who shined the most in New York's upset win over Philadelphia:
3. RB Breece Hall
Going up against the best-rushing defense in the NFL was for sure a challenge for the second-year running back. Breece Hall was able to find ways to get involved, even though he had just 39 rushing yards on 12 attempts.
The former Iowa State star scored the go-ahead touchdown for the Jets and was able to rack up five catches for 59 yards. New York scored just 12 points through three quarters against Philadelphia and didn't have a single touchdown.
It was Hall who came up big yet again for the Jets, as his go-ahead touchdown was the team's only touchdown. New York is at its best when their RB gets in the endzone, as they're 8-5 when Hall scores.
Hall now has 539 scrimmage yards through six games this season. He even has more rushing yards than superstar RB Derrick Henry. The Jets RB is averaging 6.5 yards-per-carry this season, which is first among all RB's that have played more than five games this season.
Even though Wilson is in his third season as the Jets QB, he is still experiencing growing pains. With New York's star RB by his side, it makes Wilson's job a lot easier. If Hall hadn't gotten involved in Week 6 against the Eagles, then the Jets wouldn't have pulled off the upset.