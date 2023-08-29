3 Jets who earned a roster spot in preseason play, and 1 on verge of being cut
The New York Jets are pressed to make critical cuts to create their 53-man roster, and based on preseason play, here are the projected futures for four different Jets.
By Kinnu Singh
Cut: Zack Kuntz (TE)
Jets fans have high hopes for Zach Kuntz, the Jets' seventh-round pick who ranked as the most athletic tight end in the history of Kent Lee Platte’s Relative Athletic Score database.
Still, the Jets’ tight end room is already filled with experience and talent. Tyler Conklin, who ended last year as the Jets' second-leading receiver, and free agent acquisition C.J. Uzomah are entrenched as starters. The coaching staff has also heaped praise on Kenny Yeboah, who played a key role on special teams last season. In the first two preseason games, Yeboah played 37 special teams snaps, more than any other Jets player. The Jets are also unlikely to give up on Jeremy Ruckert, who they drafted in the third round of the 2022 draft.
Kuntz didn’t help his case for a roster spot with a rough preseason, either. While he caught six passes for 41 yards and a touchdown, the rookie tight end also made his fair share of blunders.
In the second preseason game, Kuntz committed two holding penalties on consecutive possessions in the second half. The second infraction came on a 2nd-and-1 play, which pushed the Jets offense out of the red zone and ultimately forced them to settle for a field goal.
While Kuntz possesses a rare combination of size and athleticism, he’s a raw talent who needs time to develop. He may not make it through waivers to land onto the practice squad, but he’s not polished enough for the Jets to keep him on the 53-man roster.