3 Jets who earned a roster spot in preseason play, and 1 on verge of being cut
The New York Jets are pressed to make critical cuts to create their 53-man roster, and based on preseason play, here are the projected futures for four different Jets.
By Kinnu Singh
Add: Israel Abanikanda
When Dalvin Cook joined the running back room, there was already Breece Hall and Michael Carter, but NFL teams are known to roll deep at the running back position. Any fantasy football player can attest to the fact that running through a wall of players leaves halfbacks uniquely susceptible to injury, which makes the current devaluation of NFL running backs even more puzzling.
One running back who isn't being devalued is Jets rookie Israel Abanikanda, who has dazzled in preseason play and is expected to become the Jets' No. 4 running back. Abanikanda was widely praised for his preseason performance until he went down with a concerning injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Fortunately, the injury turned out to be a thigh contusion that will only have him sidelined for a few weeks, meaning Abanikanda is expected to return by Week 1.
The injury outlook changed Abanikanda's trajectory, and knowing he'll be healed up soon means that the impressive rookie has a much better chance of making the 53-man roster.