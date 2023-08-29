3 Jets who earned a roster spot in preseason play, and 1 on verge of being cut
The New York Jets are pressed to make critical cuts to create their 53-man roster, and based on preseason play, here are the projected futures for four different Jets.
By Kinnu Singh
Add: Chazz Surratt (LB)
Another name floating around on projected roster lists, linebacker Chazz Surratt is expected to be a close call when it comes to the final 53-man roster. The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt has Surratt as "the last cut" on his linebacker list, noting that Jets head coach Robert Saleh clearly appreciated Surratt on "Hard Knocks."
Rosenblatt notes that Surratt has been injured throughout August and hasn't shone much since the first preseason game, but Saleh's fondness for Surratt could indicate that his time on the practice squad has come to an end. A third-round draft pick in 2021, Surratt played backup on the Minnesota Vikings roster as he gained experience on special teams. After losing the inside linebacker job to Brian Asamoah, the Vikings no longer saw a role for Surratt in the team's updated defensive scheme, cutting him from last season's 53-man roster. That's when the Jets saw an opportunity for Surratt, signing him on September 1, 2022.
It's possible that Surratt will miss the roster once again, but it's also possible that the Jets will hold onto him and rotate him into the lineup.