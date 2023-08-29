3 Jets who earned a roster spot in preseason play, and 1 on verge of being cut
The New York Jets are pressed to make critical cuts to create their 53-man roster, and based on preseason play, here are the projected futures for four different Jets.
By Kinnu Singh
The new-look New York Jets laid out their process in this year's edition of HBO's "Hard Knocks", allowing NFL fans a glimpse into newfound life with Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers has already influenced the build of this year's roster, from recruiting receivers like Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb to attracting big-name frree agents like Dalvin Cook. If the Jets are destined for a Super Bowl run, they'll need the optimal roster to do so. It will be a challenge after coming to know the players through "Hard Knocks", but today marks the day when those difficult roster cuts take place.
Nothing is certain with 53-man roster projections, but there are observations from training camp and preseason play that offer a preview into how the elimination process may take place. Linebacker Chazz Surratt may not have finished his preseason in strong enough fashion to earn a starting role, or perhaps he's shown Jets head coach Robert Saleh everything he needs to see.
As Jets fans eagerly await the finalized roster, here are three potential adds and a projected cut based on a heated Jets preseason.
Add: Xavier Gipson (WR)
The Jets are replete with wide receivers at the moment, with most roster predictions putting the team with six wideouts in 2023.
Some of the names on competing lists remain constant: Garrett Wilson is making the 53-man roster, as are Allen Lazard and Randal Cobb, both of whom Aaron Rodgers recruited from Green Bay. Mecole Hardman is another certainty, but beyond that, the future is less clear. Like Jason Brownlee, Malik Taylor has been listed as a potential cut and an add. Time will tell which of these receivers ends up making the cut, but for now, Jets fans can focus on the find that is undrafted rookie Xavier Gipson.
Gipson earned praise from Rodgers on the last day of OTAs, and considering Rodgers' less-than-flattering commentary about his former rookie receivers in Green Bay, the quarterback's comments on Gipson go a long way.
"I though 82 [Gipson] really took a big step forward in his attempt to make the team," Rodgers said. "He had multiple plays where he's short of the sticks on catches and he made guys miss. Obviously, he's done a good job returning [kicks and punts]."
If Rodgers sees a place for Gipson on the team, it's likely that Jets brass sees the same, especially considering his special teams capabilities. In a crowded wide receiver room, Gipson managed to stand out and catch the eye of Rodgers, which can only mean good things as the rookie builds on a promising start.