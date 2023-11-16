3 Jordan Love replacements who can lead Packers to a Super Bowl in 2024
If the Green Bay Packers want to compete for a Super Bowl next season, it may require a change at QB.
1. Kirk Cousins
It would be truly strange to see Kirk Cousins in a Packers uniform after six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. He is a beloved figure in that franchise, but the Vikings refused to earnestly engage in extension talks before the season and now, Cousins is expected to miss significant time with a torn Achilles.
There's a chance the unique circumstances bring both sides back together. Cousins may yearn for familiarity as he ramps back up from a serious injury, and the Vikings could see an opportunity to re-sign Cousins at a discount. That said, the market for Cousins should remain vast if he chooses to test the waters. It's not often than a consensus top-10 QB becomes available, potentially on the cheap.
It's fair to question how Cousins will look in his age-36 season on the backend of a significant lower-leg injury, but the Packers could be tempted to kick the tires. Cousins has never been one to beat defenses with his legs. He's a calm, cool pocket presence with the arm strength and consistency to lead a top NFL offense. Minnesota has been at least .500 with Cousins under center in all but one of his six seasons with the team.
In eight games before the injury, Cousins completed 69.5 percent of his passes for 2,331 yards, 18 touchdowns, and five interceptions. The Vikings began the season with a sour 0-3 start, but Minnesota has since won six of their last seven — a streak that started with Cousins still at the commands.
His age is a concern, especially for a relatively young Packers group, but Cousins should have a few more years left in the tank if he so desires. Cousins is the most proven winner the Packers can realistically acquire if the goal is to contend in 2024.