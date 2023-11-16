3 Jordan Love replacements who can lead Packers to a Super Bowl in 2024
If the Green Bay Packers want to compete for a Super Bowl next season, it may require a change at QB.
2. Kyler Murray
Kyler Murray made his long-awaited return to action in Week 10 and, lo and behold, the Arizona Cardinals won a football game. It's a little early to start up the parade floats, but Murray was a No. 1 pick with two well-deserved Pro Bowl appearances prior to his injury. The 2022 season was rough around the edges — 3-8 record under center — but even in a "bad" season, Murray completed 66.4 percent of his passes, threw for 2,368 yards in 11 weeks, and scored 17 total touchdowns.
There's a high ceiling with Murray. His contract will be a difficult pill to swallow for any curious trade candidates, but he signed a $230.5 million deal for a reason. There was a point in time, not long ago, that Murray deserved such a number. If he can cut back on the turnover problems (eight fumbles, seven interceptions in 2022) and get back to his high standard as a dual-threat points machine, it will be difficult for the Packers to not consider him an upgrade over Love.
Teams will be watching the Cardinals closely the rest of the way. At 2-8, there's essentially no way out of purgatory for Arizona, but there is a chance for Murray to rehab his trade value. The Cardinals are destined for a proper rebuild and Murray is no doubt eager to prove that he can still perform at a high level.
Green Bay could, in theory, acquire Murray for a discount price given the burdensome nature of his contract. That, combined with a steady arm and upside as a runner, could be enough to pique the interest of an offensive mind like Matt LaFleur and the Packers' front office.
There is undeniable risk here, but also the chance for a decent reward — the kind of reward that results in postseason victories.