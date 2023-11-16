3 Jordan Love replacements who can lead Packers to a Super Bowl in 2024
If the Green Bay Packers want to compete for a Super Bowl next season, it may require a change at QB.
The Green Bay Packers fell to 3-6 with a tragic loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10. Now, all eyes are on the 2024 season. It's too early to rule anything out entirely, but it's clear the Packers as currently constructed will not compete for a postseason spot.
There is plenty of blame to go around. Joe Barry is the most maligned defensive coordinator in the NFL. Christian Watson's projected sophomore leap has turned into a sophomore slump. Even head coach Matt LaFleur, he of three straight 13-win seasons with Aaron Rodgers, is starting to feel a bit of warmth beneath his seat.
At the end of the day, however, criticism will circle back to the quarterback. Jordan Love has been anything but consistent in his first season at the controls. There are flashes, but a 58.7 percent completion rate with 2,009 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in nine starts won't move the needle much for those skeptical about the Packers' immediate or future title chances.
If Green Bay wants to make a real run at the Super Bowl in 2024, it will probably require a change at QB. There's merit to the idea of seeing the Love experiment through (he still has half a season left to play!), but he's not at the level necessary to seriously compete in the near future.
3Jordan Love alternatives for the Packers to consider in the offseason
3. J.J. McCarthy
It's hard to win with young quarterbacks in the NFL. It's rare for lightning to strike as quickly as C.J. Stroud has for the Houston Texans, and the Packers spending a first or second-round pick on J.J. McCarthy would essentially be an admission of failure on the Jordan Love front.
But, this is arguably the smartest move — to invest in the best available arm talent in the NFL Draft given Love's struggles with consistency under pressure. One has to believe Caleb Williams and Drake Maye will be off the board when the Packers select, but a sustained late-season tank could change that equation.
For now, let's pencil in J.J. McCarthy as the best "realistic" rookie for the Packers to target. He has been a complete buzzsaw in command of the undefeated, No. 3-ranked Michigan Wolverines, completing 76.2 percent of his passes for 2,194 yards, 18 touchdowns, and only three interceptions.
PFF expert Trevor Sikkema described McCarthy as a QB who "can hit the 'Sunday throw' with both distance and velocity" with improving touch. McCarthy ranks at the No. 35 prospect on the PFF big board, which suggests that he could be available either midway through the first round or early in the second round.
A proven college star from a top-five program, with multiple high-profile wins under his belt, is always a strong bet. McCarthy has the arm talent to deliver immediate results for a Packers team in need of more dynamism from their signal-caller.