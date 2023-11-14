Overreaction Monday: 3 Packers who should be sent packing in 2024 to rebuild
The Green Bay Packers need to reset (again) next season. Here are a few folks who should be shown the door.
The Green Bay Packers' season hit a new rock bottom on Sunday with a gut-wrenching 23-19 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. On the surface, it's a bad team (3-6) losing to a good team (6-3). But, we should probably pump the breaks on calling the Steelers good.
Green Bay had every opportunity to win Sunday's game, but poor execution on both sides of the football doomed the Packers down the stretch. Credit to Pittsburgh for a tough, physical, grind-it-out win, but a loss to Matt Canada is sure to leave any franchise wondering "what exactly is the problem here?"
The Packers now have six losses 10 weeks into the season. Any preseason delusions about Jordan Love replicating Aaron Rodgers' immediate success in Green Bay are out the window. This team has a lot of problems.
If the franchise's direction wasn't clear before the season, it is now. The Packers need a proper rebuild, and that starts in full in 2024. We can't possibly know how different next season's roster will look this far in advance, but we can helpfully suggest a few prudent expulsions to get the ball rolling.
Here is who the Packers should bid adieu in the offseason
3. Christian Watson
Okay, he's only 24 years old. But, the Packers need to rebuild around the right pieces. Christian Watson's second NFL season has been a blanket of disappointment. He began the season dealing with a hamstring issue, but he is six weeks into his season. At a certain point, in the ignominious words of Ben Simmons, a player is what he is.
On paper, Watson is the Packers' clear WR1. He is blessed with great physical tools at 6-foot-4, and his rookie production — 611 yards, seven touchdowns in 14 games (11 starts) — was a source of optimism for many as Green Bay's offense transitioned beyond Rodgers. Unfortunately, Watson's follow-up has gone awry. He has caught 14 of 33 targets in six starts, including a difficult 2-of-7 night on Sunday.
Aside from a 91-yard anomaly in Week 5, Watson's season-high for a single game is 37 yards. He has been a complete afterthought in an offense in which he is billed as the top wideout. Watson struggles to gain seperation on routes and he frequently fails to make even routine grabs. He has only posted a reception percentage above 50 percent once this season — a Week 7 loss to the Denver Broncos in which he caught 3-of-5 targets for 27 yards.
That won't cut it.
Green Bay's other young wideouts, such as Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs, have been far more encouraging. Perhaps Watson needs a full offseason to get right, or even a change of scenery, but it's hard to have confidence in his Packers future right now.