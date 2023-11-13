3 NFL coaches not named Bill Belichick on the hot seat after Week 10
One NFL head coach has already faced the wrath of the hot seat and others will follow before long. That's the price you pay for losing games.
It may take several more weeks. It could come on any Monday, but each of these NFL coaches put himself closer to the fire in Week 10.
3. Brandon Staley
Brandon Staley got his shot as a head coach with the Los Angeles Chargers because of the excellent work he'd done as a defensive coordinator with the Rams during their Super Bowl run. So the fact that his defense keeps getting blown up is a major point of concern. A 4-5 record doesn't help either.
The Chargers rank 31st in yards per game allowed and 24th in scoring defense. They're dead last in pass defense. So it's no surprise Jared Goff ripped them to shreds with 333 yards and two touchdowns
But LA had at least put up a fight in rush defense this season until Sunday when David Montgomery and the Lions rolled for 200 yards on the ground.
The 41-38 loss was a complete defensive letdown as the Lions scored on each of their final three possessions. Detroit had just two real possessions that didn't end in a score.
Staley can't keep losing games, but he especially can't keep losing games because of his defense.