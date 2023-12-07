3 Juan Soto emergency backup plans the Toronto Blue Jays must land
The Blue Jays must aggressively pursue a splash of their own after Juan Soto landed with the Yankees.
1) The Blue Jays must sign Jorge Soler after failing to acquire Juan Soto
Ohtani and Bellinger are the clear top priorities for Toronto, but a Jorge Soler addition really wouldn't be the worst thing in the world. He adds something they desperately need. Power. Lots of it.
Toronto is a team that usually ranks toward the top in team home runs but gave up some power last offseason and saw that reflected in their home run totals. The Jays ranked 16th in the majors in long balls which isn't the worst mark in the world, but you'd like to finish a bit higher. Only four teams that ranked lower than 16th made the postseason, and only one of them won a single game. That team was the Diamondbacks.
Last season, Soler smacked 36 home runs while playing half the time at pitcher-friendly Loan Depot Park in Miami. He has hit as many as 48 home runs in a single season. Health has been an issue, but when he's on the field, there's no doubt that he supplies a ton of power.
The Jays have holes in both the outfield and at their DH spot. Soler is a poor defender so having him be the DH would be the best-case scenario, but he's still able to fill in as their left fielder if they need it. That bat is too important to ignore and is something the Jays should be aggressively looking to add.