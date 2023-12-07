3 Juan Soto emergency backup plans the Toronto Blue Jays must land
The Blue Jays must aggressively pursue a splash of their own after Juan Soto landed with the Yankees.
2) The Blue Jays must sign Cody Bellinger after failing to acquire Juan Soto
Ohtani is the dream scenario, but even with his interest who really knows how likely it is? If an Ohtani deal falls through, Cody Bellinger makes for a really interesting alternative.
Last offseason, the Jays made defense a focal point by adding both Daulton Varsho and Kevin Kiermaier to their outfield. As a result, Toronto clearly had the best defensive outfield in all of baseball, even if Varsho underwhelmed offensively. Kiermaier is a free agent, so the Jays need to replace him. What better way to do that than with a defender as good as Bellinger, but also a hitter who can perform at a star level like Belli?
This signing would have some risk to it as Bellinger had three straight dreadful years from 2020-2022, but Bellinger has proven he still has that MVP bat in him. Toronto would be banking on them adding the guy who finished in the top ten in NL MVP voting this past season, and I think that's a fair assumption to make.
The Jays lose nothing defensively while adding a whole lot offensively. Ohtani should be priority one, but this wouldn't be a bad fallback at all.