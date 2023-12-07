3 Juan Soto emergency backup plans the Toronto Blue Jays must land
The Blue Jays must aggressively pursue a splash of their own after Juan Soto landed with the Yankees.
It felt like if Juan Soto wasn't going to be traded to the New York Yankees, the Toronto Blue Jays were a very realistic landing spot. They're a team desperate to win right now and had pieces the Padres would've wanted for Soto.
Unfortunately for Toronto, the Yankees pulled off the Soto deal making the AL East just that much more competitive. For the Jays to stay in the race with teams like the Yankees, Orioles, and Rays, they're going to have to be ultra-aggressive. Landing any of these three backup plans would prove to be a good counter to their rivals landing the biggest fish on the trade market.
3) The Blue Jays must sign Shohei Ohtani after failing to acquire Juan Soto
What better way to counter the Yankees getting the best trade piece than by signing the best player not only in this free agency class, but in the game? Shohei Ohtani is unequivocally the best player in the sport right now, and the Blue Jays seem to have a very real shot at landing him.
Yes, the price will be high. Yes, it stinks that he can't pitch in 2024. Still, the Jays need to get this done. Ohtani fits beautifully in the middle of their lineup which desperately needs another big left-handed bat to pair with the likes of Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
With Brandon Belt a free agent, the Jays don't have a clear DH as of now, making Ohtani a seamless fit. Toronto didn't lose in the postseason this past year because of their pitching staff, they lost because they scored a total of one run in two games against the Twins. No, Ohtani can't pitch, but their rotation is already quite good. Their lineup needs a boost, and Ohtani gives them an even bigger one than Soto would have.
This decision is squarely based on where Ohtani wants to play, but the Jays need to be as aggressive as they possibly can to give themselves the best chance to get this done. Thankfully, since Ohtani is actually interested, it looks like Toronto has put its best foot forward in pursuit of getting this thing done.