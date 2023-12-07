What held up the Yankees-Padres trade for Juan Soto? Everything to know
The New York Yankees and San Diego Padres agreed to a Juan Soto trade. Yet, there was a reported holdup.
By Mark Powell
UPDATE: The Juan Soto trade has finally been completed, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.
Yet, the trade wasn't always a slam dunk. Here's what happened.
The New York Yankees and San Diego Padres are nearing a trade involving Juan Soto. That much we know, per reports. The expectation is that a deal will still go through.
However, as we learned last offseason, agreements on contracts and trades are no guarantee until they are made official by MLB and the teams. Soto is clean, we would assume. Yet, some of the pitchers New York is sending back to San Diego have pre-existing injury issues. Per Jon Morosi of MLB Network, this is the trade package the two sides are close to agreeing upon.
The Yankees will acquire outfielders Soto and Trent Grisham from the San Diego Padres, if Morosi is correct. Heading over to San Diego to complete a trade is starting pitcher Michael King, No. 5 prospect Drew Thorpe, No. 13 prospect Randy Vasquez, Jhony Brito, and Kyle Higashioka.
Both King and Thorpe have suffered recent injuries, as King broke his elbow a few seasons back and Thorpe has a bad shoulder.
What's holding up the Juan Soto trade?
A.J. Preller and Co. want to get this trade right, as Soto is a top-5 offensive player in all of baseball. The Padres also traded a lot for Soto in a deal with the Washington Nationals in August of 2022. While San Diego's front office should not expect the same kind of return as Washington received, Soto remains quite valuable, even with just one year left on his deal.
It doesn't help that most the Padres scouts and personnel aren't directly involved in making this trade happen on Wednesday night.
Per Andy Martino of SNY, there is plenty of optimism on both sides that a deal will eventually come to fruition.
FanSided's Scott Rogust initially rated the Yankees proposed trade package to San Diego an A. New York acquired one of the best offensive players in baseball for just one top-100 prospect in Thorpe. King finished the 2023 strong, and could be a solid rotation piece at 29 years old. The rest of the package is decent, but none of those players are as talented as Soto.
If New York really is all-in, this was a trade Brian Cashman had to make.