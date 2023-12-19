3 Kadarius Toney replacements the Chiefs should already be targeting
The Kansas City Chiefs have experienced wide receiver Kadarius Toney make numerous mistakes this season. Here are three wide receivers they should target next offseason.
By Scott Rogust
Mike Evans is the biggest free agent signing the Chiefs could make
If the Kansas City Chiefs want to go with the big splash signing, the wide receiver who fits the bill is Mike Evans.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Evans out of Texas A&M with the seventh-overall pick with the expectation that they would be their star wide receiver for years to come. It's safe to say that after 10 years with the team, he has lived up to it. Even when the team was bad and struggled to find a quality starting quarterback, Evans put up over 1,000 receiving yards. Then the team added Tom Brady, and he won his first Super Bowl title and put up double-digit touchdowns in the first two seasons of his three-year stint with the team.
Entering this season, the expectations for the Buccaneers were low. Brady had retired for good, and the Buccaneers were coming off of an embarrassing Wild Card round elimination the year prior. But the team has found success with Baker Mayfield as their quarterback, who is thriving in Tampa Bay's offense with Evans, Chris Godwin, and Rachaad White.
This season, with Mayfield throwing him the football, Evans caught 66-of-115 targets for 1,077 yards and 11 touchdowns on 115 targets.
The Chiefs were unable to land big-name receivers over the years like Odell Beckham Jr. and DeAndre Hopkins. Next offseason, they should attempt to convince Evans to sign on with the Chiefs to play with Mahomes and potentially win multiple Super Bowl titles.