3 Kadarius Toney replacements the Chiefs should already be targeting
The Kansas City Chiefs have experienced wide receiver Kadarius Toney make numerous mistakes this season. Here are three wide receivers they should target next offseason.
By Scott Rogust
Chiefs can hurt the Bengals Super Bowl chances by signing away Tee Higgins
Sure, the Kansas City Chiefs have in-division rivals in the AFC West in the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, and Las Vegas Raiders. But they do have a playoff rival in the Cincinnati Bengals. The two have shared AFC Championship victories in the past two years, but the 2022 season was much more heated. From the Bengals calling Arrowhead Stadium "Burrowhead" to tight end Travis Kelce calling Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval a "jabroni" after the politician took a shot at Patrick Mahomes.
Last offseason, the Bengals took away one pivotal player from the Chiefs -- offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. It may only be a matter of time until the Chiefs return the favor. It just so happens that Tee Higgins becomes a free agent at the end of this season.
While Ja'Marr Chase has received most of the attention on the Bengals, considering his connection with Joe Burrow during their time at LSU, Higgins has been a great WR2 on their depth chart. In the past two seasons, Higgins accounted for over 1,000 receiving yards each.
So far in 2023, Higgins recorded 36 receptions for 497 yards and four touchdowns on 66 targets in 10 games played (nine starts). This past weekend against the Minnesota Vikings, Higgins showed off his play-making skills with his leaping catch and reach over the pylon for the touchdown.
There is some concern about Higgins and drops this year. Through 15 weeks, Higgins has a drop percentage of 14.3, per Pro Football Focus. That is significantly up from his previous three years. But there are still three games left to play, so that percentage could decrease.
Yes, the drop issues are there, but Higgins is a difference-maker. That is what the Chiefs need in the passing game.