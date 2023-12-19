3 Kadarius Toney replacements the Chiefs should already be targeting
The Kansas City Chiefs have experienced wide receiver Kadarius Toney make numerous mistakes this season. Here are three wide receivers they should target next offseason.
By Scott Rogust
The Kansas City Chiefs are not having an easy run to a playoff berth like they have had in recent years. That can be attributed to the lack of reliable options in the wide receivers room. They lost the likes of Tyreek Hill and JuJu Smith-Schuster over the years and were unable to land the big-name, top-tier receiver to help out quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
One move the Chiefs made was acquiring Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants over a year after the team's previous regime used a first-round pick on the wide receiver. Toney does possess incredible play-making ability when he gets the football in his hands. The issue has been getting the football in his hands, as he's been plagued by drops, frustrating mistakes, and injury issues.
That has been exemplified this season, whether it was in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, lining up offside in Week 14 against the Buffalo Bills that wiped out a potential game-winning touchdown, and this past Sunday, where he tipped a Mahomes pass up in the air for the New England Patriots to intercept.
It's painfully obvious that the Chiefs need to prioritize improving their wide receivers room this offseason That could result in either the Chiefs moving on from Toney or pushing him down the depth chart. Here are three names the Chiefs should be targeting this offseason.
Chiefs should target Michael Pittman Jr. in free agency
If the Chiefs wanted to improve their drop issues at the wide receiver position, they should bring in one of the reception leaders in the NFL -- Michael Pittman Jr. of the Indianapolis Colts.
Pittman had been with the Colts since the 2020 season as a second-round pick out of USC. In his four seasons with the team, he has proven to be a reliable option in the passing game. How so? Well, in 2022, he recorded the 10th-most receptions in the NFL with 99 on 141 targets. Then there's the 2023 season so far.
Through 14 games this season, Pittman has recorded 99 receptions, the third most among all NFL receivers. With those receptions, Pittman put up 1,062 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns on 143 targets.
Pittman has had a bunch of different quarterbacks throwing him the football over the years, such as Phillip Rivers, Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan, Anthony Richardson, and Gardner Minshew. If he were to join the Chiefs, he would have Patrick Mahomes, who rarely missed time in his six years as starting quarterback.