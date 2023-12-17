Patrick Mahomes clearly fed up with Kadarius Toney after another Chiefs mistake
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes made excuses for Kadarius Toney all week. After another mistake, Mahomes is fed up, and rightly so.
By Mark Powell
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made excuses for wide receiver Kadarius Toney all week after he lined up offsides on what could have been a game-winning touchdown against the Buffalo Bills. Mahomes even criticized the officiating crew, and was fined $50,000.
The Chiefs receiving corps has been lackluster all season long, and Toney is a major reason for that. Besides Rashee Rice and Travis Kelce, Mahomes doesn't have many targets he can rely on. As explosive as Toney is, he has lapses in judgement far too often.
That continued on Sunday against the New England Patriots, when Toney dropped another pass which directly led to an interception by the opponent.
Toney is signed through the end of next season. Otherwise, he might be on the chopping block for a Chiefs team which expects to contend for another Super Bowl. Right now, Toney is not making winning plays, bar none.
Mahomes looked furious with the embattled wideout as he walked towards the bench. The turnover directly led to a New England touchdown, and let them back into the game that was otherwise over.
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is fed up with Kadarius Toney
Patrick Mahomes always says the right things, and that should continue in his postgame press conference after a Chiefs (likely) win. Kansas City had lost two games in a row, and while it wasn't pretty at times, they responded in a big way on Sunday against the lowly Pats.
Bill Belichick could be coaching for his job. Bailey Zappe had played well entering Sunday. These Patriots are better than their record suggests. Yet, Mahomes and Co. found a way to win on the road, something that should not be taken for granted in the NFL.
Still, Mahomes can and will take note of Toney's recent struggles. In big moments, he cannot be trusted.