Kadarius Toney takes no responsibility for Chiefs loss, says refs 'lied'
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney made his first public comments about the penalty called against him. He wouldn't take responsibility.
By Mark Powell
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney isn't doing himself any favors after a critical offensive offsides call cost his team a win against the Buffalo Bills last Sunday. While the Chiefs cried wolf in favor of their teammate all week, thus enabling his behavior and inability to literally perform the easiest part of football (lining up), Toney ought to take some responsibility and put an end to this charade.
Instead, he did the opposite, suggesting that his teammates' reactions were the only justification he needed, and pointing out a perceived 'lie' from the officiating crew.
“Y’all wouldn’t be talking to me if it wasn’t a big deal,” Toney retorted. “At the end of the day, that’s my comment about it. I ain’t got nothing else to say.”
When asked a quick follow on whether the officials told him he was lined up past the line of scrimmage, Toney took matters a step further.
“Nah, they didn’t,” said Toney. “And then they came back and lied and said they gave me a warning, which I never talked to the ref.”
Kadarius Toney is alienating Chiefs fans by digging his heels in
Toney has lost the Chiefs at least two games this season, with a fourth-quarter drop likely costing Kansas City a chance at victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 1. Now, it's a penalty which negated what would have been one of the great plays in NFL history.
While, yes, the nature of said penalty was unusual, at some point Toney has to look in the mirror and blame the player, not the game itself. The line of scrimmage exists for a reason. I'm not sure how many times I can say this.
Toney has just one year left on his contract after this season. He's been outperformed by the likes of Rashee Rice, and the Chiefs receiving corps is arguably the main weak spot on this roster. He's playing his way off the team, and these comments won't help matters.