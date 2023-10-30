3 Kansas City Chiefs to blame for ending winning streak vs. rival Broncos
'Twas a truly shocking result with no shortage of Chiefs players to blame.
By Kristen Wong
Skyy Moore
Can we call Skyy Moore a bust now? The 2022 No. 54 pick started the 2023 season off on the wrong foot. Eight weeks in, he's somehow tied his laces together and developed into one of Kansas City's most disappointing wide receivers.
On Sunday, he finished with one catch for eight yards on three targets, another low production game that signals he's not yet earned the trust of Patrick Mahomes.
After his fourth-down dropped would-be touchdown against Denver late in the game, he's fallen further down the theoretical ranking of Mahomes' trusted targets, which goes like: 1. Travis Kelce. (insert 50 feet of separation) 2. Everyone else.
Rashee Rice is slowly making his way up the rungs, and both Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Kadarius Toney have flashed their value here and there. Moore is the odd man out, and in this lackluster wideout corps, that's saying something.
For the amount of snaps he's getting, Moore should not be coasting on one or two catches a week. Stop daydreaming about that touchdown catch in last year's Super Bowl, and get your head in the game.