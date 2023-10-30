3 Kansas City Chiefs to blame for ending winning streak vs. rival Broncos
'Twas a truly shocking result with no shortage of Chiefs players to blame.
By Kristen Wong
Patrick Mahomes
You've met one-legged Mahomes, Tyreek Hill-less Mahomes, and even snow game Mahomes. A little powder doesn't bother him.
The flu might. It would help explain why Mahomes threw two picks against zero touchdowns and struggled in the end zone all afternoon. His opponent, Russell Wilson, seemed to zap all the talent out of a now-mortal Mahomes and use it in his own game -- Wilson finished with just over 100 yards passing but had three touchdowns against no interceptions.
A topsy-turvy Chiefs-Broncos matchup saw Mahomes uncharacteristically flail on third down conversions (partly Andy Reid's fault) and concede three turnovers overall, two picks and one lost fumble. He and Kelce lacked their usual spark, and Mahomes himself just looked... a bit off.
Does Mahomes get the special treatment for being the darling media child of the NFL? Yes, he does. But it's also possible Mahomes was affected enough by his pre-game illness that he made more mistakes than usual.
Call it a bad day at the office. Every quarterback has one of those.