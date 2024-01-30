3 Kansas City Chiefs who need a Super Bowl more than anyone else
The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers play in Super Bowl LVIII in two weeks. For some Chiefs, it may be their final game wearing red.
By Mark Powell
1. Chris Jones mega-contract is coming after a Super Bowl win
Chris Jones secured another $1 million towards his 2023-24 contract on Sunday by making it to the Super Bowl. He can add even more to that total with a victory against the 49ers, but that's a story for another day.
Jones' deal is up again at the end of this season. Considering he is over 30 years old and saw a slight downtick in production in 2023, a long-term deal doesn't sound increasingly likely this offseason. However, if Jones make a major impact in the Super Bowl -- as he did in the AFC Championship against Lamar Jackson -- it'll be tough to turn him down. Chiefs fans like a winner, and Jones has earned his money all while playing on a one-year deal.
Jones can still be franchise tagged this summer as well, which sadly for him is perhaps the most realistic path forward. Signing an aging defensive end long term isn't in Brett Veach's playbook. Jones can still make lots of money on the tag, or agree to a similar short-term contract as he did last summer which was loaded with incentives -- the majority of which Jones reached.
Betting on himself paid off for Jones this season. The more the Chiefs win, the greater the likelihood he can finally cash in on a long-term contract.