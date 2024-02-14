3 Kenny Pickett replacements the Steelers should avoid, but this one is a perfect fit
Replacing Kenny Pickett will be easier said than done for the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason.
By John Buhler
Pittsburgh Steelers: The perfect replacement for Kenny Pickett is...
1. Justin Fields is exactly the type of quarterback to change the paradigm
If any quarterback is being traded this offseason, it is Justin Fields. The Chicago Bears have the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. That means they will have their pick of the litter when it comes to the three best quarterback prospects in the draft between Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye and Caleb Williams. They have so much leverage because Fields can absolutely spin it as a quarterback.
Other teams picking outside of the top five need a quarterback, too. While one of those teams is Fields' hometown Atlanta Falcons, a franchise with front office connections to the Bears in Ryan Pace, the Dirty Birds do play in the same NFC as the Bears. Pittsburgh plays in the opposite conference and could conceivably put together a compelling trade package for Fields. He could play for the Steelers.
While I would not say the Steelers are the favorite to land Fields, I would put them in serious contention for him. Although the Falcons and the Las Vegas Raiders are probably more likely to get him, Fields would slot into what the Steelers want to do on offense perfectly. He will play for the man who passed on him with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Arthur Smith would get his star.
Trading for Fields would be well-received by Steelers fans and give Pittsburgh a direction for once.