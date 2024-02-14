3 Kenny Pickett replacements the Steelers should avoid, but this one is a perfect fit
Replacing Kenny Pickett will be easier said than done for the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason.
By John Buhler
1. Ryan Tannehill gives Arthur Smith too much power, you don't want that
I hate to say it, but this feels like an inevitability. As soon as Arthur Smith took over as the Steelers' offensive coordinator, the visualization of Ryan Tannehill wearing the black and yellow became crystal clear. Tannehill was the starting quarterback when Smith was calling plays for the Tennessee Titans. He is completely washed, but he knows the system! That means he is totally coming to Pittsburgh.
If Yinzers hated having Matt Canada calling plays for Kenny Pickett, just you wait for Smith to call plays for Tannehill. Together, they'd be trying to pull a fast one on us, brainwashing us into thinking it is still 2019. Well, a lot has changed since then. Mike Vrabel is out of a job. Smith failed in three years as a head coach. Patrick Mahomes has won three Super Bowls since defeating Tennessee in 2019.
Reaching into one's past is never a good thing, especially when it's not even your past, but someone else's that is being forced on you. The Steelers are not the Titans. That AFC South franchise has been to one Super Bowl in its not-so-great history and it lost to a team that is no longer located in St. Louis by a yard in a dome that no longer exists! Tannehill is only going go exacerbate things with Pittsburgh.
The Steelers are better off trading up from No. 20 into the top-10 than signing Tannehill this winter.