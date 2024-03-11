3 Kenny Pickett trade destinations if Russell Wilson wins Steelers QB job
With Russell Wilson coming to the Pittsburgh Steelers, it likely slides Kenny Pickett down on the depth chart. Should the 25-year-old QB request a trade? If he does, here are the three best fits for him to turn his career around.
By James Nolan
1. Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders own the 13th overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft, which might not be high enough to snag a top QB. However, they could use that pick to draft another position and trade for a young QB. If Pickett is looking for a new team, the Raiders could be the team to offer a starting job.
Antonio Pierce will be entering his first full season as a head coach. He already has a ton of talent on both ends of his roster, with Maxx Crosby and Davante Adams. Drafting a young QB could hinder their playoff chances, but an experienced starter wouldn’t.
Pickett is young enough to offer upside and wouldn’t take up a large chunk of the cap space. If it doesn’t work out, they could be in a better position to draft a QB in the next draft. The best case would be Pickett finds himself with the Raiders. With the weapons Las Vegas attains, he very well could.
It will be interesting to see what happens with the Steelers young QB this offseason. It could be wise to keep him as a backup in case Wilson doesn’t produce early on. However, it seems like the 25-year-old doesn’t have a great shot to be Pittsburgh’s starter again. Pickett’s best option could be a trade to a team like the Raiders.