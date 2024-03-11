3 Kenny Pickett trade destinations if Russell Wilson wins Steelers QB job
With Russell Wilson coming to the Pittsburgh Steelers, it likely slides Kenny Pickett down on the depth chart. Should the 25-year-old QB request a trade? If he does, here are the three best fits for him to turn his career around.
By James Nolan
2. Los Angeles Rams
This would be an interesting destination for Pickett. If he were to get traded to the Los Angeles Rams, he would certainly be the backup. Matthew Stafford is undoubtedly going to be the starter next season, but they need to start thinking about who his predecessor will be.
The 36-year-old suffered many injuries since winning his first Super Bowl with the Rams. As great as Stafford is, it’s clear he’s on the tail end of his career. If Pickett is willing to take a backup role, this could easily be the best fit.
Sitting behind Stafford for a season or two could be exactly what Pickett needs. After he was drafted in 2020, the Steelers threw him under the fire right away. Allowing him to sit behind a future Hall of Famer would enable him to soak in knowledge.
Once Stafford decides to call it a career, Pickett could slide in. He would know the system, along with having experience as a starter. Plus, McVay is one of the best offensive minds in the NFL, so he could be the one to get the best out of Pickett. After all, he took a young Jared Goff to a Super Bowl.
Of course, if Pickett is willing to take a backup job elsewhere, you can make the case he should just sit behind the potential future Hall of Fame QB who just arrived in Pittsburgh. However, the Steelers entrusted him he would be the starter and traded for another starter.
If he wants out, the Rams could be his best chance to become a long-term starter. Sitting behind Stafford and getting coached by McVay would do wonders for the young QB. Los Angeles needs a QB once their starter decides to hang up his cleats, and Pickett could be a great option to fill his shoes.