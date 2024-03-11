3 Kenny Pickett trade destinations if Russell Wilson wins Steelers QB job
With Russell Wilson coming to the Pittsburgh Steelers, it likely slides Kenny Pickett down on the depth chart. Should the 25-year-old QB request a trade? If he does, here are the three best fits for him to turn his career around.
By James Nolan
The NFL offseason is already off to a hot start, as the Pittsburgh Steelers recently signed a former Super Bowl champ, QB Russell Wilson. Head coach Mike Tomlin brought his squad to the playoffs in the 2023 season, even with one of the worst passing offenses in football.
Wilson is likely going to take the starting job away from Kenny Pickett. The 25-year-old only threw six touchdowns across 12 games last season. The veteran QB threw 26 touchdowns across 15 games.
Pittsburgh fans love Pickett. They’ve stuck with him since he was drafted by the Steelers, in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. His time as the team's starting QB might be over with Wilson’s arrival.
Arthur Smith recently inked a deal with Pittsburgh to become the offensive coordinator. He has a history of infatuating mobile QBs, and Wilson can move around better than most. The former Super Bowl champion even spoke with Smith extensively before signing the one-year deal with the Steelers.
With that being said, Pickett might be better off elsewhere. There are quite a few teams around the league that could use the 25-year-old QB. We are going to cover the best three fits for the former Steelers starting QB.
3. Minnesota Vikings
Rumors have suggested the Minnesota Vikings want Kirk Cousins back, but the star QB might not want the same. Recent reports suggested the veteran will be testing free agency, with numerous teams interested.
If Cousins signs elsewhere, it leaves the door open for someone new to take the starting job. Pickett could be a perfect option to fulfill the starting QB role in Minnesota. He’d have one of the best wideouts in the sport in Justin Jefferson, along with a top tight end in T.J. Hockenson. Pickett wouldn’t be taking up too much cap space, giving the Vikings flexibility to add even more weapons.
Even though Pickett struggled to showcase his first-round ability with the Steelers, it could still come later. He’s only 25 years old, and it’s not like Pittsburgh helped much. The Vikings weapons are arguably superior and they have a better offensive system.
With Wilson signing with Pittsburgh, Pickett could very well want out. One of the best fits for him could be Minnesota. They have the weapons, and they might need a new starting QB.