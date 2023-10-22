3 Lions who were exposed in deflating loss to Baltimore Ravens
The Lions' hype train screeched to a halt after Week 7's blowout loss to the Ravens.
By Kristen Wong
1. Run defense
NFL analysts were stumped when the Lions topped defensive rankings to start the season. The players didn't match the picture -- what was going on?
The Lions owned the No. 2 run defense and No. 6 pass defense in the NFL entering Sunday's game.
In one half alone, the Ravens absolutely demolished them, especially on the ground. The Lions hadn't given up 100 rushing yards in a game all year; in the first half, the Lions gave up that many yards to Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.
In total, Detroit allowed 353 scrimmage yards, 18 first downs, and 28 points in one half. That's incredibly tough to come back from, and a lot of the blame shifts to the Lions' defensive line for not holding its own in the trenches.
It was a well-known fact that the Ravens ranked as one of the top rushing teams in the NFL. Unfortunately, Aaron Glenn couldn't come up with a good enough game plan to stop Lamar Jackson and company, and the Lions will go home bruised from this one.
Onto the next.