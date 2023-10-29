3 Maalik Murphy transfer destinations for Texas QB in 2024
Expect for Texas quarterback Maalik Murphy to be a potentially highly-coveted player in the transfer portal, should he decide that he needs more playing time after two seasons in Austin.
By John Buhler
1. Auburn Tigers need a spark, Hugh Freeze knows how to use the portal
While Florida and Oregon could certainly use Murphy as a starting quarterback candidate in 2024, the team I really think he would flourish on would be Auburn. It would be year two for Hugh Freeze down on The Plains. He may have his critics, but he is a good head coach and has won everywhere he has been before. Getting a player of Murphy's skill set could work wonders in Auburn's improving offense.
The other thing you have to remember about Freeze is two of his greatest quarterbacks were transfers in Bo Wallace at Ole Miss and Malik Willis at Liberty. Wallace was a JUCO transfer, while Willis briefly played ... at Auburn. Murphy may not live up to the hype he is starting to garner after his first Texas start and victory over BYU, but there is clearly something there with him as a quarterback.
The biggest thing Auburn needs to do under Freeze in the next year or two is flip the roster a bit. Because of how poorly his predecessor Bryan Harsin recruited, he left a barren cupboard for Freeze to cook with. Well, you can't cook with nothing. By looking at a quarterback like Murphy in the transfer portal, Auburn has a chance to be three or more wins better than they probably will be at this season.
Being a Georgia fan, Murphy to Auburn makes me feel uncomfortable, so that feels like a good thing.