3 Maalik Murphy transfer destinations for Texas QB in 2024
Expect for Texas quarterback Maalik Murphy to be a potentially highly-coveted player in the transfer portal, should he decide that he needs more playing time after two seasons in Austin.
By John Buhler
2. Oregon Ducks will need to find a new starter after Bo Nix ages out
Even though Murphy plays for Texas, he is a West Cost kid at heart. He hails from Gardena, California, close to Los Angeles. Although the USC Trojans are likely pivoting off their starting quarterback Caleb Williams next season once he turns pro, they have a successor in the form of Malachi Nelson. With UCLA in a good spot with Dante Moore, what about Murphy going to Oregon to replace Bo Nix?
Oregon's Heisman Trophy hopeful will be turning pro after this season once he ages out. Unlike Ewers, he has asserted himself as a top-32 selection in next spring's 2024 NFL Draft. He could conceivably be the third quarterback taken behind Williams and North Carolina's Drake Maye. Nix may have lost the earlier matchup to Michael Penix Jr.'s Washington Huskies, but Las Vegas is still in play.
Even though Oregon head coach Dan Lanning has recruited under Nix, nothing will be given in Eugene. Murphy has already had to battle for every snap he has gotten at Texas thus far. While the Ducks are moving to the Big Ten as well, they might be in a better position to compete right away in their new league than even Texas. There are few programs on the rise quite like Oregon is these days.
Oregon going from Nix to Murphy in Lanning's first three years in Eugene would be very impressive.