3 Maalik Murphy transfer destinations for Texas QB in 2024
Expect for Texas quarterback Maalik Murphy to be a potentially highly-coveted player in the transfer portal, should he decide that he needs more playing time after two seasons in Austin.
By John Buhler
Maalik Murphy passed his first test as the Texas Longhorns' starting quarterback with flying colors on Saturday afternoon. He completed 16 of 25 passes for 170 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in No. 7 Texas' breezy 35-6 home victory over the BYU Cougars. Murphy was filling in for the injured Quinn Ewers, who may be sidelined for a few more games dealing with a sprained AC joint.
I said on last Monday's episode of False Start that Ewers' latest injury was a blessing in disguise for the Texas program. It will allow for guys like Murphy to make more of their opportunities, give Ewers ample time to recover and assess where he is at heading into the offseason. Ewers could conceivably turn pro, but he could return if he only has a second-round grade or so after his third college season.
Even though I think Murphy is better than him, the Longhorns will almost certainly convince themselves somehow that Arch Manning should be the Week 1 starter in 2024 for Texas as its enters SEC play. To me, Manning has to earn it. If this starting job is handed to him on a silver platter, then I am fading the Longhorns next year more than I do an Alex Grinch defense or a Brian Ferentz offense.
Should starting opportunities not be available to Murphy next year at Texas, I would look elsewhere.
3. Florida Gators need an upgrade over Graham Mertz to go anywhere
After watching the latest rendition of the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party, it is abundantly clear what Florida must do to try and keep pace with Georgia in the SEC standings. A lot of it has to do with Gators head coach Billy Napier making smarter decisions in critical spots and not letting things snowball on him and his team. Another is the play of transfer quarterback Graham Mertz...
I will admit, Mertz is much better than he was during his three previous seasons at Wisconsin. Although he still has one more year of eligibility left if he does not want the COVID year to count, he looked so out of sorts at times under center vs. an improving Georgia pass rush. Murphy may have only played a game at home vs. BYU, but he has that certain dynamism to make plays in big spots.
While he may not have the pedigree or blue-chip accolades of a Ewers or a Manning, this guy can play. Murphy is the type of player who could conceivably transfer to an SEC team before spring practice and completely turn a middling program around. You have to believe other places besides Florida could be interested in him. If the Gators do not get, maybe he goes to a rival like Kentucky?
With Texas going to the SEC next year anyway, it would not be shocking if Murphy made the leap, too.