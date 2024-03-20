3 Mets who are ready to breakout in 2024
By James Nolan
1. Mark Vientos
Mets fans are questioning the front office's decision to fill the DH role with the young Mark Vientos. With notable free-agent DHs still available, such as J.D. Martinez, it would make sense to see New York take that route. Instead, they’re going to give their young guys a chance.
Vientos is getting an opportunity to prove himself, and he very well could. The 24-year-old has shown his bat has lots of power, but he’s never gotten to showcase it at the big-league level routinely.
In 2023, he was never an everyday player in the Mets lineup. Vientos only played in 65 games last season, which isn’t a large sample size.
During his minor league stint in the Mets farm, the young DH showed a great amount of power. Across six minor league seasons, he posted a .847 OPS with a .277 BA.
If the 24-year-old can live up to his potential, the Mets front office would look like geniuses. They’re putting all their money on Vientos to hit big, and he very well could this season.