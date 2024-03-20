3 Mets who are ready to breakout in 2024
By James Nolan
2. Luis Severino
Luis Severino already had a breakout season during his career, but he could use another one in 2024. The two-time All-Star pitcher started his MLB career off great, being a centerpiece for the Mets’ cross-town rival, the Yankees.
The last few seasons have filled with injuries for the 30-year-old, and it’s caused his performance to take a dip. In 2023, Severino pitched in 19 games. He posted a 6.65 ERA with a 4-8 record. No one expected that from the former Bronx ace, as he held a 3.39 career ERA before 2023.
From 2017-2022, Severino held a 42-18 record while holding an impressive 3.10 ERA. It’s clear when he’s healthy, he is one of the top pitchers in the sport.
The Mets are hopeful to get a healthy Severino in 2024, and he’s showing good signs this spring. A lot of people are writing off the former All-Star, and he has a chance to prove many people wrong while he’s in Queens.
In his most recent Spring Training outing, he looked sharp as nails. The Mets faced the Houston Astros, and their new starter allowed just two hits over four innings.
New York is without their top starter, Kodai Senga, for a bit. They need someone to step up, and Severino could be that guy. When their ace returns, the Mets might just have another ace waiting in the rotation for him.