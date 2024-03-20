3 Mets who are ready to breakout in 2024
By James Nolan
The New York Mets don’t have the same season outlook headed into 2024 as years prior, but they still have a competitive roster. A lineup featuring Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso is appealing, along with MLB’s best closer, Edwin Diaz, set to return.
Along with those three former All-Stars, Jeff McNeil and Brandon Nimmo are two key cogs that fans expect to produce. However, the Mets have a few players who haven’t proven much in the bigs yet.
With the new season upon us, it’s a fresh start for everyone. This season, New York is looking to allow lots of its homegrown talent to make a mark. Which Mets players are ready to emerge as a threat for opposing teams?
3. Francisco Alvarez
After an impressive rookie season, Francisco Alvarez is looking to take the next step. He featured a great glove behind the plate, along with raw power from the right side. In 2023, the Mets catcher hit 25 HRs.
Fans loved the pop Alvarez’s bat had, but hits came in hot streaks in 2023. He finished last season with a lackluster .209 BA and .284 OBP. Those numbers need to rise, but there’s no doubt he can do it.
Before getting the call to the big league roster, the Mets catcher was the No. 1 prospect in baseball. If the 22-year-old could consistently stay on top of his game, he’d be one of the sport's most feared hitters.
Alvarez spent four seasons in the minors and was an absolute monster. He posted a .913 OPS with an impressive .273 BA across his minor-league career.
The young catcher showed he could produce like he did in the minors in the majors. During the 2023 season, Alvarez was one of the best hitters in May. He posted a .292 BA while hitting 7 HRs and driving in 17 runs.
After that month, he followed it up with a terrible June, finishing with a .151 BA. Then in July, Alvarez came back to life. During that month, he hit .275 while hitting 8 HRs.
If the Mets get consistency out of their catcher in 2024, they could have another impact bat in a lineup with Alonso and Lindor. Alvarez has all the tools to become a perennial All-Star, and 2024 could be the year he breaks out.