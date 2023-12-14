3 Mets who won’t be back after surviving MLB Winter Meetings
It's been a quiet offseason thus far for the Mets, but that won't last all winter. Once they start making major moves, these three players could see their time with the team cut short.
3) Mets won't hold on to Sean Reid-Foley
Sean Reid-Foley has had cups of coffee with the Mets in each of the last three seasons, appearing in 27 total games. Part of why he hasn't pitched much for New York has to do with his injury history. The right-hander underwent Tommy John Surgery, costing him most of the 2022 and 2023 seasons. He'd return in late August and pitch pretty well, allowing three runs in his 7.2 innings pitched across eight appearances before a lat strain ended his season.
Reid-Foley has shown flashes for New York, but hasn't been anything to write home about overall. He provides some value as a potential long reliever, but the Mets just signed Michael Tonkin to a one-year deal to fill that role.
Reid-Foley is in a similar position to Bickford. He seems to be part of the equation now, but that's because the Mets haven't made any major bullpen additions. Assuming they do sign a late-game arm or two, there's a good chance Reid-Foley has thrown his last pitch as a Met. Like Bickford, Reid-Foley is out of options and would need to clear waivers before getting sent down.
The 28-year-old is a fine depth arm to keep around, but he should not be relied upon on a team trying to win meaningful baseball games. David Stearns likely knows this, and will part with Reid-Foley whether it's through a trade or simply DFA'ing him when another arm is added.