3 Mets who won’t be back after surviving MLB Winter Meetings
It's been a quiet offseason thus far for the Mets, but that won't last all winter. Once they start making major moves, these three players could see their time with the team cut short.
2) Zack Short doesn't have a spot on the New York Mets
One of the first moves David Stearns made as Mets President of Baseball Operations was claiming Zack Short off of waivers from the Tigers. Short was added to provide some infield depth, but is far from a lock to remain on the roster.
Short appeared to have a shot at being a backup infielder for this Mets team before they wound up signing Joey Wendle to a one-year deal. Wendle will be in a reserve role and even after the Mets non-tendered Luis Guillorme and watched fellow infielder Ronny Mauricio suffer an ACL tear, it's still hard to see where Short fits on this roster.
What makes the fit even more complicated is the fact that he's out of options. The Mets are going to have to pass him through waivers in order to send him down. The Mets claiming and losing someone to waivers this offseason wouldn't be new, as that's exactly what happened with reliever Penn Murfee.
Short appeared in 110 games for Detroit last season, the most he's played in his three-year career thus far, but had just a .637 OPS in 253 plate appearances. The Mets can, and presumably will, do much better.